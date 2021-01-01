Trespass Womens/Ladies Review Waterproof Jacket (Black) - XL - Also in: XS, S, XXL, XXS, M, L

Shell jacket. - Jaquard honeycomb mini ripstop. - Adjustable zip off hood. - 2 waterproof zip pockets. - 1 inner zip pocket. - Double storm flaps. - Adjustable shaped cuffs. - Adjustable drawcord at hem and collar. - Waterproof 5000mm, breathable 5000mvp, windproof, taped seams. - Shell: 100% Polyester, TPU membrane, Lining: 100% Polyester. - Trespass Womens Chest Sizing (approx): XS/4 - 32in/81cm, S/6 - 34in/86cm, M/8 - 36in/91.4cm, L/10 - 38in/96.5cm, XL/12 - 40in/101.5cm, XXL/14 - 42in/106.5cm. - Gender: Women