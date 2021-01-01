From regatta
Regatta Womens/Ladies Denbury Hooded Waterproof Jacket (Ash) - 8
Advertisement
Material: 100% Polyester. - Fabric: Fleece, Stretch, Warmloft. - 200gsm. - Design: Logo, Plain. - Fit: Regular. - Adjustable Hem, Breathable, Hooded, Lightweight, Shockcord Hem, Stretch Binding, Taped seam. - Fabric Technology: Durable, Isotex, Water Repellent. - Cuff: Adjustable. - Sleeve-Type: Long-Sleeved. - Neckline: Standing Collar. - Jacket/Coat Style: 3 in 1. - Hood Features: Adjustable, Grown On Hood. - Length: Long. - Pockets: 2 Zip Pockets, 1 Security Pocket. - Fastening: Full Zip, Two Way Zip. - 10000g/m²/24hrs. - Gender: Women