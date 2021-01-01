Russell Womens/Ladies Authentic Zipped Hoodie (Carbon Melange) - S - Also in: XL, XS

Advertisement
Material: inner: 75% combed ring spun cotton, 21% polyester, 4% viscose. - Carbon melange: 77% cotton, 23 % polyester. - Outer fabric: 100% cotton. - 3 layer fabric. - Modern feminine tailored fit (263F). - Outer cotton layer provides the best surface for decoration. - Half moon neck insert (locker patch) for individualisation. - Herringbone neck tape for comfort and stability. - Labelfree: small size label in the left side of the neck and removable adhesive label (flip side: product number). - Inserted kangaroo pocket to easily print over seams. - Cover seam armholes, cuffs and hem. - Elastane on ribbed cuffs and waistband trim to retain shape and smart appearance. - Flat, chunky drawcords. - Double layer hood with cover seam drawcord channel. - Headphones access. - YKK metal full zipper. - Kissing (covered) zip for full cross body decoration. - Gender: Women