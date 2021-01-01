Proenza Schouler Women's Knit-Combo Leather Wrap Dress - Black White - Size 4

A bold take on a work-wear essential, this cap-sleeve wrap dress flaunts contrasting stripes, edgy leather and luxurious draping. V-neck Cap sleeves Gathered draped panel Leather trim Banded waist Asymmetric leather and striped skirt Leather Knit: Viscose/polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 45" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Proenza Schouler. Color: Black White. Size: 4.