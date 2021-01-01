Blue - Womens - Kids-for-Kids Rainbow Socks

Advertisement
Jake Teitelbaum and Andrea Wallace's delightful socks are here to warm toes and hearts. As a college student, Jake was diagnosed with cancer and remembers his chemo treatments being filled with chilly feet and socks that didn?t quite make him feel comfy. Since recovery, he?s dedicated his creative energies to helping bring smiles to kids being treated for cancer through some festive footwear. These colorful, cozy, and extra grippy socks were inspired by Benjamin ""Super Benji"" Sanchez, a young survivor of both brain and thyroid cancer who worked with Jake and Andrea to create a pair that would help remind others to ?keep chasing those rainbows.? For each pair sold, they donate a second pair to a local children?s hospital, hoping to bring an extra dose of hope when kids need it most. Made in China.