From trina turk
Trina Turk Women's Keyhole Maxi Dress Swimsuit Cover Up, Poppy//Garden Bloom, XS
Advertisement
DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Slip into this canvas of summer nature as you dry off by the pool. This v-neck maxi dress by Trina Turk is a perfect swimwear cover-up piece for any occasion. A keyhole at the bust and pockets at the sides complete this chic look SWIMWEAR COVER-UP — This trendy item can be worn over your suit at the pool party or at the beach for discreet coverage and comfort. Wear it as you come up for air, or on the way to take a dip. This item can also be sported as a chic summer garment with or without your swimwear BRIGHT FLORAL POPPY COLOR PRINT WITH GOLD LINK HARDWARE — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a chic poppy swirl design CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this Trina Turk swimwear cover-up item and other styles within the Garden Bloom Covers collection!