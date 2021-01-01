From sam edelman

Sam Edelman Women's Junip Combat Boot Safari Tan 10 Medium

$106.90 on sale
($150.00 save 29%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Sam Edelman Fashion Boot 100% Leather Combat Boot Simple lace up closure. Heel height: 1.5 inches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com