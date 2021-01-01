The Juliette Stackable Set was designed with sparkle and a little magic in mind! June and Valentina decided to go out of their comfort zone of modern minimalistic and introduce a bolder yet still refined set of stackable rings. These are crafted using 14k Gold Vermeil and hand picked fine moonstone, rose quartz, & crystal. Jewelry is fragile and should be handled with care. Excessive bending will cause the pieces to break, keep adjustments to a minimum. Do not over-expose your jewelry to continuous moisture. Take off your jewelry while bathing and in salt water. Women's Gold Juliette II In June and Valentina