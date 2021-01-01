From emily and fin
Women's Orange Jenna Large Emily and Fin
Ideal for a summer's day, the Jenna Wrap jumpsuit features a relaxed fit, with pleated wide leg trousers for breezy volume. Grown on sleeves and soft pleats to the bodice add thoughtfully crafted detail to this piece, while the side tie gives a perfect fit. Shades of summer sky and the zingy citrus twist of The Orangery print perfectly finishes this look. Lined to the bodice and fastened with a centre back zip, the Jenna features our signature concealed side seam pockets. 100% Viscose Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach To prevent any shrinkage, we strongly suggest ironing inside out whilst damp on a low heat setting to maintain the original shape