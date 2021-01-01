From japanese generations & descendants

Womens Japanese Generation Gosei V-Neck T-Shirt

Description

Japanese diasporic terms to specify the descendants of Japanese immigrants (Issei) include Nisei (second generation), Sansei (third generation), Yonsei (fourth generation), and Gosei (fifth generation). Japanese expats are known as nikkei or nikkeijin. Nikkei live in the United States, China, Canada, Australia, and Thailand. Japanese descendant design for Japanese family reunions, ojiisan, obaasan, grandparents, parents, sister, brother, kids, or anyone who has Japanese ancestry or who is proud Japanese. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

