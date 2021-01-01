From japanese generations & descendants
Womens Japanese Generation Gosei V-Neck T-Shirt
Japanese diasporic terms to specify the descendants of Japanese immigrants (Issei) include Nisei (second generation), Sansei (third generation), Yonsei (fourth generation), and Gosei (fifth generation). Japanese expats are known as nikkei or nikkeijin. Nikkei live in the United States, China, Canada, Australia, and Thailand.