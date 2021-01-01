From walking cradles
Women's Walking Cradles Janie Pump
Bless your feet with the ultimate comfort and style of the Walking Cradles Janie Pump. Chic and stylish, this heeled pump is the perfect pick for days you wish to make a style statement without compromising on comfort. The Tiny Pillows by Walking Cradles® insole with non-compacting, open cell 5mm foam offers ample cushioning all day long. Features and Benefits Scalloped topline detailing Tiny Pillows by Walking Cradles® insole Non-compacting, open cell 5mm foam Custom designed lining Moisture-wicking Tiny Pillows for gentle cushioning Ultra-flexible, non-skid rubber outsole Shock-absorption