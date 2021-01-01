Women's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington 2pc Pajama Set - Black M

Suit up for the night in the spooky-cute style of the Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pajama Set from Disney Store. This two-piece pajama set includes a black long-sleeve tee adorned with an allover print of Jack Skellington in red Santa hat and candy canes alongside text "Jolly" printed on the front, and a pair of matching pajama pants for sweet seasonal vibes. Made from soft and lightweight fabric to keep you comfortable as you drift off to sleep, it comes with a full-elastic waistband in the pants for the perfect fit. Great as a set, it can also be mix and matched with other pieces in your sleepwear for sweet-seasonal bedtime looks. Gender: female. Age Group: kids.