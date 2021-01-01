From frye

Frye Women's Ivy Primrose Slip On Sneaker, Beige, 5.5 M US

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For over 155 years, FRYE iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. FRYE captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream FRYE slip-on sneakers are designed using the same signature artisanal techniques first used in 1863. Made from suede, they have elasticated inserts, a comfortable molded footbed and white rubber soles to secure your grip Style AND DESIGN: Sporty yet minimal, the Ivy is the perfect fashion sneaker. Crafted with the softest leathers in a variety of colors, leather lining with a thick rubber sole. It's the epitome of athleisure that can be worn with any outfit ·Comfort: Featuring a molded foot bed with arch support and a cushioned collar that feels like walking on air Perfect FIT: Medium width and true to size

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com