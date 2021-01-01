From frye
Frye Women's Ivy Primrose Slip On Sneaker, Beige, 5.5 M US
For over 155 years, FRYE iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. FRYE captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream FRYE slip-on sneakers are designed using the same signature artisanal techniques first used in 1863. Made from suede, they have elasticated inserts, a comfortable molded footbed and white rubber soles to secure your grip Style AND DESIGN: Sporty yet minimal, the Ivy is the perfect fashion sneaker. Crafted with the softest leathers in a variety of colors, leather lining with a thick rubber sole. It's the epitome of athleisure that can be worn with any outfit ·Comfort: Featuring a molded foot bed with arch support and a cushioned collar that feels like walking on air Perfect FIT: Medium width and true to size