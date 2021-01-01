"Petra's sleek shapes accentuate your curves, enveloping the body in fully silk-lined luxury - too good to hide." - Pia, Designer The Petra Longline Bra is crafted from panels of ivory, cruelty-free silk satin, hugging every curve for a smooth silhouette. Fully lined padded cups and silk-wrapped multiway shoulder straps offer support for a natural lift, while adjustable back straps allow the bra to fit across three band sizes. 24k gold-plated hardware and clasp fastening completes the look, ensuring this bra is truly luxurious. Pairs perfectly with the Petra Brief or a structured blazer for a sultry evening look. Hand wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Satin 95% SE 5% EA Women's Ivory Silk Petra Longline Bra Medium Studio Pia