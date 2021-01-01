From studio pia
"Flora's botanical embroidery is an immersive love letter to mother nature. Slip inside and feel her power." - Pia, Creative Director The Flora Balconette Bra features unlined, underwired cups crafted from panels embroidered tulle, enveloping your body in a garden of vibrant blooms. The bespoke embroidery is complemented by an ivory, cruelty-free silk satin trim for a beautifully luxurious look. Silk-wrapped multiway shoulder straps and adjustable back straps offer support for a natural lift and allow the bra to fit across three band sizes, while 24k gold-plated hardware completes the look, ensuring this bra looks stunning from every angle. Wear with the Flora Longline Suspender and Strap Thong to complete the look. Hand wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Embroidered Tulle 79% PES 21% PA Organic Peace Silk Satin 95% SE 5% EA Women's Ivory Silk Flora Balconette Bra Medium Studio Pia