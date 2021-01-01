From studio pia
Women's Ivory Silk Aurora Balconette Bra Large Studio Pia
"Aurora's sense of fun comes out to play with exquisite Broderie Anglaise tulle, all wrapped up with a silken bow." - Pia, Creative Director Sweet and playful, the Aurora Balconette Bra is a romantic twist on our classic balconette style. Crafted from panels of sumptuous ivory peace silk, the cups are trimmed with recycled tulle, embroidered with a Broderie Anglaise design that frames the bust and reveals glimpses of skin. Statement silken shoulder bows complete the look and can be worn on or off the shoulder, depending on your mood. Pairs perfectly with the Aurora Longline Suspender and Tie Side Thong for a look that won't be forgotten. Hand wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Embroidered Tulle 100% PES Recycled Organic Peace Silk Satin 95% SE 5% EA Women's Ivory Silk Aurora Balconette Bra Large Studio Pia