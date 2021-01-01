Advertisement
The Ivy Midi dress is cut on the bias for the most flattering fit and ties at the front with a self fabric ribbon. Made in a viscose fabric with soft satin finish, which drapes perfectly over the body. Part of our sustainable fabrics collection, this ecovero and viscose fabric has been woven with a floral pattern in the fabric. We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry 54% ecovero 46% Viscose Details: Slip dress Bias cut No Zipper - slips on Gathered neckline Tie string detail at front Adjustable strap length No lining Elasticated back neckline for best fit Midi length Non-stretch luxurious satin jacquard fabric with woven floral pattern Women's Ivory Fabric The Ivy Midi Dress Medium Lavaand