Womens Instant Speech Therapist. Just Add Coffee! Coffee Pulse/EKG V-Neck T-Shirt

Instant Speech Therapist. Just Add Coffee! Funny coffee cup, EKG pulse rate quote design. Get matching designs for your Speech Therapist group or coffee shop. Guaranteed to make friends colleagues laugh. Funny heartbeat ekg pulseline coffee lover design! Instant Speech Therapist. Just Add Coffee slogan. A coffee loving Speech Therapist saying for a Speech Therapist who loves coffee humor! Funny heartbeat, EKG, ECG pulse phrase for a coffee fan. Easy, no-fuss, simple outfit for an off-duty Speech Therapist. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem