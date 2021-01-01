Women's Icon Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra - Auden Berry 40C, Pink

With a smooth silhouette and classic design, the Icon Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra from Auden™ is a must-have in your intimates drawer. This lightly lined bra features the style and silhouette you love, with molded cups forming to your figure for a flattering and confident fit. The straps convert to a racerback, letting you easily wear a variety of top styles while keeping bra straps covered. You’ll love the sleek finish of this classic T-shirt bra, because at the end of the day, you want a bra that provides you with maximum confidence in your own skin. Size: 40C. Color: Berry. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.