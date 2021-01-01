Womens Ich geb mir die Rand Aunt Godmother Funny Humour T-Shirt

Are you the niece, nephew or sister and looking for an unusual gift for your great favourite aunt? It has humour and irony and does not take itself so seriously? Celebrates a lot and likes to drink about the thirst? Then give her this design, it is guaranteed to bring lots of laughter. Because your aunt or godmother can drink! Casual, Daily Life, Celebration, Party, Holiday, Celebration. Put it on at the next family reunion, the family will be amazed. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem