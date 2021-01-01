Womens I Like Pulpo (Octopus) And Maybe 3 People Apparel Funny Gag V-Neck T-Shirt

This funny design makes for a birthday idea as a present to any Pulpo and seafood lover. A great Spanish design for shellfish eaters scuba divers that dive for seafood and shellfish. Complete your Latino collection if you enjoy raising Pulpo or eating it. A cool Mexican pulpo design that features a vintage Pulpo. A perfect birthday idea for little Mexican kids, parents and family that love seafood. An Pulpo tee to wear at an oyster bar, restaurant, anniversary and for celebrating at home as the home chef. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem