Lapcos Women's Hyaluronic Acid Daily Sheet Mask

WHAT IT IS This TMF-cell sheet mask is made with a unique Hyaluronic Acid blend to hydrate skin and soothe dryness. 0.84 fl oz. Made in Korea. HOW TO USE IT Cleanse and tone your face Unfold single use mask Apply following the contours of your face, adjusting around eye and mouth area Leave on for 10 - 20 minutes Remove mask and gently pat face to absorb remaining essence into the skin 6. Apply any remaining essence in the pouch to your n.