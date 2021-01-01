From timberland pro
Women's Timberland PRO 8" Hightower Alloy Toe Waterproof Work Boot
Stay job-ready with the dependable Timberland Pro Hightower Alloy Toe Waterproof Work Boot. Featuring the Anti-Fatigue Technology™ , this boot Provides all-day shock absorption and comfort. A non-marking, all-weather TPU outsole offers oil and slip resistance, while antimicrobial-treated linings ensure odor control. Moreover, the Hightower offers underfoot Protection against electrical hazards. Features and Benefits Polyurethane footbed with Anti-Fatigue Technology™ Waterproof membrane Antimicrobial-treated linings for odor control Fiberglass shank for structural support Non-marking, oil- and slip-resistant TPU outsole with heat resistance up to 248° F Alloy safety toe meets I/75 and C/75 impact and compression ASTM F2412-11 and ASTM F2413-11 safety standards Meets ASTM F2412-11, ASTM F2413-11, and ASTM F2892-11 electrical hazard standards Cement construction Cast-metal hardware