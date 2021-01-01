From all in motion
Women's High Support Zip-Front Bra - All in Motion Sunrise Coral 38DD, Sunrise Pink
Advertisement
Why we’re ALL IN: Seams come in at a slant for a more flattering fit, aiding in support as it sits on the curb of the bust. A thicker band lends additional support along with padded cups, and a zip-front design allows you to dress and undress without putting your hands over your head — way easier when you’re sweaty after a workout. Fabric covers the zipper to eliminate chafing, and also locks down so it doesn’t open when you exercise. An inner hook rounds out the piece for an easy way to zip the bra. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 38DD. Color: Sunrise Coral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.