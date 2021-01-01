From universal thread
Women's High-Rise Slim Straight Fit Cropped Jeans - Universal Thread Light Wash 0 Long, Light Blue
Bring some easygoing yet chic style to your denim collection with the High-Rise Cropped Slim Straight Jeans from Universal Thread™. Made from a heavier fabric weight, these high-rise jeans provide a broken-in feel with plenty of stretch for comfortable wear. They're fitted at the hip and thigh with a relaxed, cropped cut for a more easygoing vibe, and a redesigned waistband lends more back-rise coverage for a fit you'll feel confident in. You'll love the classic wash that makes for easy pairing with just about any top, making these jeans a well-rounded addition to your wardrobe. Keep things on the casual side with a half-tucked tee or slouchy sweatshirt, or go for a striped blouse for a dressier twist. To ensure products are made with respect to both people and the planet, Fair Trade has created strict standards that promote safe and healthy working conditions, protect the environment, and benefit farmers and workers through additional funds and community development. Size: 0 Long. Color: Light Wash. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.