Ariat Women's Heritage R Toe Western Cowboy Boot, Black, 6 B US
COUNTRY WESTERN BOOT: These cowgirl boots for women from Ariat are masterfully crafted and perfect for the workplace. With a classic country design, it’s the perfect pair of boots for a day, or night on the town PREMIUM QUALITY LEATHER: To maintain the aesthetics of the classic women’s cowboy boots, Ariat has used premium quality leathers without compromising the finish quality and an elegant stitch pattern that adds to the overall appeal ATS TECHNOLOGY: For superior stability and all-day comfort, these women’s leather western boots are designed with the highly effective ATS technology to promote comfort and keep your feet at ease, no matter how challenging your job is PERFECT GIFT IDEA: Whether you are looking for a gift for your wife, girlfriend, or friend, you can't go wrong with these classic Heritage Round Toe western boots. They have a dress rubber sole that work perfectly for spending the day out with friends SCIENCE OF INNOVATION: Ariat excels in advanced technologies to deliver products that outperform in various conditions. Partnering with world-class biomechanical research groups and testing labs, Ariat strives to improve performance, comfort, and durability