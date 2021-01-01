Womens Helsinki Finland Finnish Flag Nordic Cross Scandinavia V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love the Finnish culture? Are you planning a city break to Helsinki to visit Suomenlinna, Seurasaari, Helsinki cathedral or Uspenski cathedral? Or are you looking for ideas for proud inhabitants of the capital of Finland? Then get this cool product! This design shows the word Helsinki in the style of the Finnish flag called Siniristilippu, white with the blue Nordic cross. Everyone who loves the beautiful city at the Baltic Sea will also love this design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem