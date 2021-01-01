Women's Heidi Slide Sandals - A New Day Pink 7

These Heidi Slide Sandals from A New Day™ make a stylish pick in your warm-weather closet. The simple yet striking slide sandals feature a comfy construction for a great all-day feel, and they have a broad strap to help keep them in place on your foot. With the open design offering cool comfort and a versatile look that pairs perfectly with everything from shorts to sundresses, these slip-on slide sandals will quickly be a go-to choice in your warm weather wardrobe. Size: 7. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.