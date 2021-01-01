Womens Heavy Metals Fe Pb Zn Iron Lead Zinc Chemistry and Science V-Neck T-Shirt

Heavy Metals Fe Pb Zn Iron Lead Zinc Chemistry and Science Gift. chemistry student, scientist, science teacher, chemist, chemistry teacher, science nerd, anyone who loves science, the periodic table, & the chemical elements. A humorous science geek tee. Cool graphic apparel for scientists, chemists, biologists, and physicists who like experimenting or doing an experiment in the laboratory or lab. Also makes great gift idea for Birthday, Christmas, and Teachers Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem