Womens Happy Chinese New Year 2021 - Year Of The Ox V-Neck T-Shirt

Happy Chinese New Year Decorations for 2021 Year of Ox with this cartoon bull souvenir! Wish you a lucky and bullish new year and Chinese Spring Festival. May the new year bring wealth and power to your life. Celebrate the Chinese Zodiac Bull Year! According to Chinese Feng Shui, 2021 is Xin Chou year. Traditional Chinese art with cute native design and cheerful new year festival color adds joy and happiness to everyone. Carry this 2021 souvenir present for best fortune. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem