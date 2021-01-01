From latelita
Women's Green Hamsa Opalite Bracelet Rose Gold LATELITA
A modern take on an ancient amulet, this hamsa bracelet is great for everyday styling. An iridescent opalite Hamza gemstone adds a pop of colour, and is accentuated by a row of sparkling zircons, which catch the light dazzling from day to night. The hamsa is an ancient protective amulet. It brings its wearer luck, health, happiness and good fortune. The hamza can be worn facing up or down and it is believed to give the owner success, harmony, and protection from the Nazar "Ayin Ha'ra, " also known as The Evil Eye. Wear by the pool, or add an alternative edge to your look. Playful Resort Wear Perfect for holidays and vacation. Ideal gift for those who adore Amulets and talismans. Materials: Handcrafted using 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct Rosegold. Green Opalite. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray.