Womens Gunnison Colorado Skiing Skier Ski Retro Sun Vintage Sunset V-Neck T-Shirt

The graphic design features a vintage sunset, retro sun and the silhouette of a skier going downhill on a ski resort. Perfect for men, women and kids who like to visit Gunnison county Colorado for their skiing vacation in a local ski resort. Ideal for kids and children who love cool Gunnison Colorado state USA souvenirs, new Gunnison Colorado memorabilia or the best salida art. Great way to remember your family winter vacay to one America's top winter destinations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem