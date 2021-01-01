Disguise Women's Gryffindor Skirt, Official Harry Potter Wizarding World House Themed Dress Bottom, Gray & Gold, Girls XL (14-16)

HARRY POTTER COSTUME SKIRT FOR WOMEN - Whether as a Halloween costume or dress-up among friends, this skirt is sure to impress AUTHENTIC WOMENS GRIFFINDOR SKIRT - This features a Gryffindor patch with red and gold accent slits on the front HOGWARTS APPROVED ATTIRE - This Harry Potter costume skirt is a movie inspired schoolgirl uniform accessory so you can look just like a student at Hogwarts! COMPLETE THE COSTUME SET - Pair this Harry Potter costume Gryffindor skirt with one of our Gryffindor robes and a wand to take it to the next level QUALITY COSTUMES FOR HAPPY PEOPLE - To keep this Harry Potter uniform skirt well maintained, it is recommended that it be hand washed or spot cleaned. Shirt, tie and wand not included.