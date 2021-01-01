From skechers
Women's Skechers GOwalk Arch Fit Rainbow Sunrise Slip-On
Get all the support you need for your long walks with the Skechers GOwalk Arch Fit - Rainbow Sunrise shoe. Features lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO™ cushioning and supportive contoured Arch Fit footbed design. Stretch Fit multi color heathered knit mesh fabric upper in a slip on athletic walking shoe design. Features and Benefits Lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO™ cushioning Arch Fit design with anatomically designed supportive insole system Removable insole with air cooled design for comfort Extra supportive arch midsole design COMFORT PILLAR TECHNOLOGY™ midsole and outsole Dual density outsole for added stability and support Stretch Fit soft heathered finish knit mesh fabric upper Weight: 10.5 oz. per shoe in a women's size 7 1 3/4 inch heel Stretch Fit soft multi colored heathered finish mesh fabric upper Textured mesh with woven in multi color design Stretch textured collar and instep panels for easy slip on comfort Soft socklike feel with padded heel collar Heel panel and instep panel pull on loop details Machine Washable design - Gentle Cycle cold, hang to air dry