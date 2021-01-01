From skechers
Women's Skechers GOwalk 5 Precious Times Slip On Sneaker
Modernize your walking gear with the Skechers GOwalk 5 Precious Times Slip On Sneaker. Features and Benefits Part of the GOwalk Collection Walking shoe Lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO™ cushioning High-rebound COMFORT PILLAR TECHNOLOGY™ ™ underfoot reacts to your every step for the ultimate comfort Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat™ breathable insole provides high-rebound cushioning OrthoLite® foam technology insole layer provides long-term cushioning OrthoLite® for high-level breathability and lightweight comfort, uses 5% recycled rubber content Moisture-wicking Antimicrobial Fabric overlays at toe and heel Heel overlay panel for added stability Quick-Fit Portal on heel for easy access Extra cushioned comfort heel and collar panels Dual density outsole for added stability and support