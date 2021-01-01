From chinese zodiac goat kanji calligraphy character

Womens Goat Chinese Zodiac - Astrology Kanji Calligraphy Design V-Neck T-Shirt

Description

Do you love Chinese astrology, horoscopes and the Chinese zodiac? This classical Goat calligraphy design is a perfect Goat costume if you were born in a Goat year! A beautiful Goat design with a Chinese calligraphy hanzi / kanji character. Chinese Zodiac Goat Astrology Kanji Character. This is great for astrology, horoscopes and Chinese new year. Goat is in the twelve-year cycle of Chinese zodiac of animals. This Kanji can be read in China, Hong Kong or Japan. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

