Womens Glitch Effect Skateboarding Cool Silhouette Skater boys V-Neck T-Shirt

Vintage and Retro glitch Skateboard apparel with Skateboarder. For all of you interested in themes Sk8 Silhouette Love or-skateboard lover accessories in the skate park. Present, Joke, Parody, Humor, Hilarious, Fun, Goofy, Silly, Saying, Sarcastic, Cute. Do you love to skateboard? 70th 80th 90th Style like VHS Video. Kick Skate design for a perfect day spent at the park doing tricks like fakie, grind or ollie. Ironic, Irony, Pun, Sarcasm. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem