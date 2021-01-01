Womens Give me a shot - funny saying 39th birthday gift idea V-Neck T-Shirt

Give me a Shot I AM 39 and (sometimes still) hot! Funny saying and funny birthday gift idea for all men and women who are 39 years old, humorous and a special vintage. Laughs are guaranteed with this 39th birthday gift. Fun retro birthday gift for vintage cars with year of manufacture of previous century, who are lucky to look so good at 39. Great surprise for women for the round 30th 40. 50. 60. 70. 80th birthday, can also be used as a birthday decoration. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem