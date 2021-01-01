Womens Ghost Hunting Squad Paranormal Investigator Ghost Hunter V-Neck T-Shirt

This Graphic says "Ghost Hunting Squad" with optical illusion trippy effect and shows a ghost hunter squad. Ideal for ghost hunter who loves paranormal investigation with recorder, spirit box & voice recorders.Find unexplained electromagnetic disturbances. This cool Design influences an occasion for spooky paranormal adventures and halloween costume party. Awesome for ghost researchers and ghost lover who loves work with ghost hunting equipment kit with infrared cameras. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem