Anuschka Women's Genuine Leather Hand Painted Double Zip Travel Crossbody Bag - Flying Jewels
HAND-PAINTED PREMIUM HANDBAG: Art-inspired handbags for women; this premium leather tall crossbody shoulder bag gets softer and more supple with use GENUINE LEATHER: Pliant and organic 100% cowhide full-grain leather fully absorbs paint for exquisite design making; our skilled artisans have only the best materials to work with to create stunning works of art BEAUTIFUL VIBRANT DESIGNS: Each handbag is a little piece of art hand painted by talented artisans; inspired by nature and vintage art themes, these premium leather hand bags make a perfect gift ADJUSTABLE SHOULDER STRAP: Enjoy hands-free convenience with this carefree and easy style handbag; with a go-anywhere flair, this bag features an main compartment with magnetic closure and key holder, two full length zipped pockets in front a front pocket has ID holder on interior wall, large open rear slip pocket and a removable optical case. SIZE AND MEASUREMENTS: Width: 6.5”/16.5cm. Height: 9”/22.75cm, Weight: 0.40Lbs./0.18Kgs. Cross shoulder strap with 24" drop.