From asics
Women's ASICS GEL-Contend 7 Running Shoe
The ASICS GEL-Contend 7 Running Shoe lets you stay comfortable and keeps your performance on point. This running shoe features AMPLIFOAM™ midsole that ensures that the feet remain cushioned and comfortable every step of the way, and the flex grooves in the outsole improve flexibility. Features and Benefits Part of the GEL-Contend™ Collection Rearfoot and forefoot GEL™ technology cushioning provides excellent shock absorption Anti-microbial and moisture-wicking OrthoLite™ X-55 sockliner improves comfort AMPLIFOAM™ midsole ensures that the feet remain cushioned and comfortable every step of the way GUIDANCE LINE™ technology improves gait efficiency Synthetic fiber stitching on the overlays improve support Engineered mesh upper improves airflow Flex grooves in the outsole improve flexibility