Womens Funny Vintage Lips- Kissing Is My Flex Humorous Novelty Tees V-Neck T-Shirt

Kissing Is My Flex- Sarcastic graphic saying design is a great birthday, Christmas or Valentine's Day present for men, women, husband, wife, lovers, boyfriend, girlfriend. Fun for mom, family, dad, friends. Makes a fun idea for bachelor/bachelorette party Kissing Is My Flex By Inspiremetees- Cool outfit for anyone who's confident in their kissing ability. Perfect to wear on honeymoon, Halloween costume, holiday, wedding rehearsal, stag parties. Awesome present to show your lover your fun sense of humor. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem