Womens Funny Retired 1957 Not My Problem Anymore vintage Retirement V-Neck T-Shirt

Are you or someone you know finally retired and don't care anymore? Then this funny design saying "Retired 1957 Not My Problem Anymore" in a beach sunset background is for you. Perfect item to celebrate retirement dinner party or any occasion. Great vintage sunset 1957 retired design for anyone who will retire or retired from work in 1957. Make an ideal present for yourself, Mom, Dad, friend or co-worker. Perfect gift for anyone on birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem