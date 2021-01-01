Womens Funny My life before retirement school, work and Retired V-Neck T-Shirt

Funny Retirement , Get this funny life, perfect for retired or retiring engineer, doctor, technician or medical professional, nursing school graduate, fun way to mark and celebrate the occasion if you celebrate the occasion. Great retirement design Perfect retirement Funny gift for a retirement party or for your favorite retiree. Let everyone know you're retired now and don't answer to anyone. Whether it's your boss, coworker, husband, wife or anyone else, they will love this sarcastic tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem