Womens DONUT STOP DREAMING Funny Donut In A Coffee Cup Riding Bike V-Neck T-Shirt

If you are a dreamer and love donuts and coffee, then this tee is for you! Featuring an eye catching graphic design a donut sitting in a coffee cup eating candies dreaming away on a bicycle! Inspire people around you by wearing this apparel! Suitable for men, women and kids! Makes a cool gift for Christmas holiday or a birthday present for a co worker, a friend or your loved ones! This cartoon sprinkled donut in a coffee mug is a great conversation starter about never giving up on your dreams! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem