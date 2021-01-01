From vanity fair
Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beyond Comfort Wire-Free Bra, Style 71282
Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beyond Comfort Wire-Free Bra Style 71282:Support you desire, comfort you deserveFull Figure ultra-soft wirefree bra for womenExtremely soft seamless back design for all over comfortStretch fabric comfortably moves with youWire-free construction is supportive and smooth under clothesLightly lined plush cupsWide plush back adjustable comfort strapsHook & eye closure:3 hooks tall with 3 adjustment settings for sizes 40-44B. 36-42C. 36-38D. 36DD4 hooks tall with 3 adjustment settings for sizes 44C. 40-44D. 38-44DD/DDDSizes available: 40-44B. 38-44C/D/DDCups: 90% Polyester 10% Spandex Back: 93% Polyester 7% SpandexVanity Fair Item No. 71282