Balenciaga - Women's Free Oversized Cotton Hoodie - Black - Moda Operandi

As an alternative to the fashion film; Balenciaga's entire Fall '21 collection was presented as a video game titled 'Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow'. Constructed as Creative Director Demna Gvasalia's projection into 2031; the game and accompanying collection imagine a near future in which clothing is worn until its fallen apart; taking on a transformation over several years.Cut with an oversized fit; this hoodie made from soft cotton fleece with distressed edges and printed with 'Free' lettering. Wear yours with the 'Pantaleggings' to get the look.