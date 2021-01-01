From preparation h
Preparation H Women's Flushable Medicated Wipes for Hemorrhoid Relief, 48 Count
If you’re feeling any back-there irritation or discomfort, turn to the butt experts, Preparation H. Soothe and cleanse with Preparation H Medicated Wipes with Witch Hazel to reduce irritation and help prevent further skin damage. There’s a good chance that your irritation is caused by hemorrhoids. Not to worry, hemorrhoids are actually pretty common. In fact, 75% of American men and women have hemorrhoids at some point in their lives. (1) When you feel pain, itching, or burning in your rear end, it may be a hemorrhoid flare up. Preparation H Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes provide effective hemorrhoid symptom relief. Preparation H Flushable Medicated Wipes are also gentle enough to be used for everyday cleansing when using the bathroom. Soothing aloe cools and comforts, even helping to reduce further irritation from the symptoms of hemorrhoids. Preparation H Medicated Wipes can be used before topical treatments including Preparation H Ointment, Cream, Gel or Suppository. Trust Preparation H for your butt cleansing and care. 1. Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care, Treatment of hemorrhoids: A coloproctologist’s view