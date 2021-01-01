From hilary macmillan
Women's Blue Floral Wax Denim Vest Small Hilary MacMillan
The Floral Denim Vest is an amazing piece which will breathe new life and fashion in to your transitional wardrobe. This beautiful vest is handmade in Canada from gorgeous Italian waxed denim which has both structure and function. The beautiful floral print highlights blue but given its printed nature, really matches with any colour making it an easy throw on. We love it paired with a beautiful dress or basic jeans and a white t-shirt. The vest falls just below the knee and features oversized side panel pockets. Truly a one of a kind pieces that is sure to stand out. Wipe Clean or Dry Clean Only Women's Blue Floral Wax Denim Vest Small Hilary MacMillan