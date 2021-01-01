ECCO womens Flexure Runner Slip on Sneaker, Rose Dust/Rose Dust/Rose Dust/Grey Rose, 9-9.5 US

Easy on and off neoprene slip-on sneaker with bespoke leather details that elevate its comfortable style Premium ecco nappa leather with a lightly waxed, satin-look and feel is mixed with lightweight ecco nubuck and a sporty textile Sporty textile lining with textile-covered inlay offers inner comfort and breathability Fluidform Technology and foot-fitted last provide anatomical support and an integral, durable bond between the upper and sole, without the compromises common with stitched and/or glued assemblies Durable, Lightweight, one-component P.U outsole offers outstanding flexibility and all-day comfort